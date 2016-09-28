ATG Danmon Installs UHD Cams for Universal Music Group

LETCHWORTH, ENGLAND—ATG Danmon UK is bringing UHD to Universal Music Group with the announcement that it has commissioned an international network of five-camera UHD flyaways. The complete 4K production system, which is housed in flight cases and can be deployed anywhere, is fully installed at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, with a second installation currently underway at Abbey Road Studios in London; process is expected to be completed later this year.

Ray Mia of UMG with Russell Peirson-Hagger and Jonathan Hughes of ATG Danmon.

The flyaway system includes five Sony PMW-F55 compact camcorders that have the ability to capture 16 bit RAW 4K video directly to solid state memory cards. It also features Grass Valley fiber optic links to connect each camera to a power unit through SMPTE fiber. A multichannel feed can be combined into a single-mode fiber for connection to a production control gallery. Four of the cameras are configured for manual operation, while the fifth is able to be mounted on a Ross robotic pan and tilt camera head.

With this system UMG can create a 1080/24p high definition proxy from each camera chain. Audio processing for Dolby Atmos is also available. The cameras mobile technology allows users to capture video and audio content from practically anywhere.