Ateme Unveils Solution To Make Video Streaming Sustainable While Optimizing QoE

PARIS—Ateme has launched Audience-Aware Streaming, an end-to-end solution that allows service providers to deliver more sustainable streaming while optimizing Quality of Experience (QoE).

The solution combines audience-aware encoding and audience-aware elastic Content Delivery Network (CDN) results, making it possible to optimize resources to reduce energy consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions from video streaming while optimizing QoE, the company said.

With an end-to-end view of the streaming workflow, the solution creates a virtuous feedback loop between the CDN and encoders. Rather than wasting power by creating the same set of streaming profiles for every type of content, the new solution dynamically connects CDN data with the encoder to adapt to viewing requirements and optimize profiles, it said.

While delivering on the service expectations of viewers regarding video quality, Audience-Aware Streaming also makes it possible for operators to reduce their overall environmental impact, it said.

“In a competitive and fragmented market, service providers need to optimize viewers’ QoE, while also addressing the need to reduce power consumption to meet CSR policies,” said Ateme vice president of content delivery Dan Patton. “Going beyond optimizing single steps in the video workflow, Audience-Aware Streaming brings a new, end-to-end approach to making video delivery more efficient, so service providers can meet all these needs.”