Ateliere Live to Debut at IBC 2024

CENTURY CITY, Calif.— Ateliere Creative Technologies , a GenAI media software solutions company, has announced the availability of Ateliere Live , its new software and cloud-native live production and editing platform. The solution will debut at IBC 2024.

“Ateliere Live solves the hard challenges around live production, empowering customers to attain unprecedented levels of operational and environmental efficiencies,” said Dan Goman, CEO, Ateliere. “Adopting Ateliere Live will give your organization a more flexible and efficient way of working and remove the complexity to produce better outcomes for your business.” The company said that Ateliere Live is designed to help redefine the future of live broadcasting and cloud TV with a user-centric experience that is significantly more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly. Production editing, mixing, graphics, and effects are all seamlessly integrated on a single software platform that powers true remote production with advanced proxy editing.

In addition, Ateliere Live’s product design simplifies the creation of multiple production versions, enabling customers to reach more viewing platforms, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube, with relevant content at a much lower cost than competing live production solutions.

Building on acquisitions made in July 2024 , Ateliere said that the technology is already in use by leading broadcasters and producers such as Sveriges Television (SVT) and Permafrost for live TV production. The solution’s innovative GPU processing and remote proxy capabilities have helped customers reduce costs by up to 70% per hour of live TV produced and reduce carbon footprints by up to 30% and more compared to traditional broadcast technology production suites, Ateliere reported.

The solution also has significant sustainability benefits, the company said.

In an Ateliere Live production pipeline, video stays in the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) until just prior to distribution, instead of being repeatedly encoded and decoded through a chain of video processing steps. This unique production pipeline eliminates unnecessary processing, significantly lowering the overall power requirements per production. This results in a substantially lower environmental footprint than traditional solutions.

The platform also leverages proxy contribution feeds and synchronized proxy-master feed timing for true remote production (REMI) workflows, allowing geographically dispersed production teams to maintain frame-accurate camera selections. The travel and shipping reductions that are then achieved can also substantially improve the environmental footprint for a live production.

This also improves the economics of live TV production, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“An Ateliere Live production environment does not have to be a capital investment,” adds Goman. “You can provision an entirely new production pipeline on public or private cloud just for an event’s duration, freeing you from sunk investments in static studios and editing suites.”

The Ateliere Live API-first architecture encourages integration and customization to the different needs of various production workflows and organizations. All editing, events, camera selections and graphics overlays are available via a public API, allowing third-party applications to operate or interact with custom behavior. Clients can easily tailor live production parameters to fit different production workflow preferences, distribution platforms and viewer expectations, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube, the company explained.

As today's generative AI demands continue to drive GPU capabilities forward, the company reported that Ateliere Live’s capabilities will be enhanced. With no limitations on the number of cameras per live production, current capabilities support up to 70 cameras in a single GPU.

Ateliere will host a webinar detailing features, benefits, and demos of Ateliere Live, in addition to an interactive Q&A portion. It will be held on September 4, 2024. To register your interest to attend, and be kept up to date on all Ateliere Live product and customer news, please visit https://www.ateliere.com/platforms/ateliere-live#learn-more .