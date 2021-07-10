Astro Offers First 4K HDR Live Sports in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—Pay TV operator Astro is offering the first 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) feeds of live sports in Malaysia for some of its biggest sporting events, including the UEFA Euro 2020 coverage and the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, reports Stephane Cloirec, vice president, video appliance product management at Harmonic in a bog post.

To deliver the feeds, Astro teamed up with Harmonic and is using Harmonic’s XOS software-based advanced media processing solution for the feeds.

“We are trailblazing a new, state-of-the-art viewing experience for sports fans in Malaysia by bringing 4K HDR DTH services to market,” said Mauro Di Pietro Paolo, chief technology officer at Astro. “Harmonic’s XOS software-based appliance simplifies HDR delivery and ensures pristine 4K video quality, taking our sports offering to the next level.”

In the blog post, Cloirec noted that Harmonic’s XOS advanced media processing solution simplified delivery of 4K HDR channels via the Astro DTH platforms and provided on-the-fly SDR-to-HDR upconversion through an extensive HDR toolset.

It also helped reduce bandwidth requirements by leveraging the latest in AI technologies.

Harmonic’s XOS software-based appliance is deployed in a containerized cloud architecture, offering Astro an easy-to-upgrade solution for years to come. The XOS solution also gives Astro the ability to process video streaming and DTH services from a single appliance, simplifying operations, he explained.