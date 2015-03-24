Astro Goes With Thomson for New Compression Platform

RENNES, FRANCE – Astro, a pay-TV operator based in Southeast Asia, has tapped Thomson Video Networks to drive its new Multi-screen Unified Compression System, a compression platform that will enable Astro to deliver additional channels for future expansion.

Thomson Video Networks NetProcessor 9030/40 Multiplexer

Thomson will use its ViBE EM4000 premium HD/SD broadcast encorder, NetProcessor multiplexer/video processor, Amethyst III high-density redundancy switch, and XMS network management system for MUCS that will provide an easy-to-manage capability for Astro to deliver content via DTH, IPTV and OTT.

Astro serves a base of 4.3 million residential customers, representing 62 percent of Malaysian TV households, Astro currently offer 184 channels, including 48 HD channels, delivered via DTH satellite TV, IPTV and OTT platforms. The MUCS platform also helps to extend Astro’s OT T service, Astro on the GO.