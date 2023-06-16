Astound Broadband to Launch Mobile Services

PRINCETON, N.J.—The sixth-largest U.S. cable provider Astound Broadband has announced plans to launch a Astound Mobile service that will be built on T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Astound will make its mobile offering available to customers in approximately 4 million homes currently passed by the company across 12 states.

The service will be initially available in June to Astound home internet customers who are eligible residents in Massachusetts and Corpus Christi, Midland-Odessa, Temple, and Waco Texas.

The company plans to continue to launch Astound Mobile in its remaining markets by the end of the year.

“Astound’s entrance into the wireless market comes at a time when the need for fast, reliable, high-value broadband and mobile services is at an all-time high and more critical than ever,” said Jim Holanda, Astound CEO. “Through our relationship with T-Mobile, we’ll bring exceptional choice, value and savings, and competitive, award-winning services that customers need to stay connected to their world.”

“By choosing the T-Mobile nationwide network, Astound will further their commitment by creating custom applications that benefit their customers beyond their home or business on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network,” said Dan Thygesen, senior vice president of t-mobile wholesale and head of T-Mobile’s growing wholesale business.

Astound’s mobile product will leverage T-Mobile’s 5G network and will offer a variety of plans bundled with Astound’s internet service.

The operator said it will offer two “pay by the gig” plans and two unlimited talk and text plans.