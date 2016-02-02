ASPEN Community Adds Broadcast Pix

TORONTO—Another company has joined the ASPEN Community, the integrated live video productions system provider Broadcast Pix. The ASPEN Community is a coalition of manufacturers and end users who are adopting ASPEN Framework for building IP facilities.

Short for Adaptive Sample Picture Encapsulation, the ASPEN protocol is a standards-based, open format that moves uncompressed Ultra HD, 3G, HD and SD signals over MPEG-2 transport streams. The protocol provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams.

Broadcast Pix joins more than 30 other companies as part of the coalition, which include AJA, Cinegy, EditShare, Evertz, Hitachi, Matrox, Phabrix, Sony and Vizrt.