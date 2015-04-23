ASC Signal Wins Globecomm Contract for New Earth Stations

PLANO, TEXAS – Globecomm, a global communications provider, has awarded a contract to upgrade and expand the earth station antennas at its Maryland teleport to ASC Signal Corporation. The additional earth station will expand the Ku-band capabilities at the Laurel, Md., location; the upgrade will add significant functionality to the existing ASC Signal antennas.

ASC Signal will provide a new 9.4-meter Ku-band antenna system with full environmental controls and Next Generation Controller, which provides a single, central device to control and operate multiple antenna systems, to enhance the antenna’s operation. The NGC will also feature a built-in spectrum analyzer for a reduced footprint. ASC will also upgrade Globecomm’s exisiting 5.6-meter ASC antenna.

Globecomm has partnered with ASC Signal previously, with over 20 antennas installed at Globecomm locations.