ASC Signal Wins Globecomm Contract for New Earth Stations
PLANO, TEXAS – Globecomm, a global communications provider, has awarded a contract to upgrade and expand the earth station antennas at its Maryland teleport to ASC Signal Corporation. The additional earth station will expand the Ku-band capabilities at the Laurel, Md., location; the upgrade will add significant functionality to the existing ASC Signal antennas.
ASC Signal will provide a new 9.4-meter Ku-band antenna system with full environmental controls and Next Generation Controller, which provides a single, central device to control and operate multiple antenna systems, to enhance the antenna’s operation. The NGC will also feature a built-in spectrum analyzer for a reduced footprint. ASC will also upgrade Globecomm’s exisiting 5.6-meter ASC antenna.
Globecomm has partnered with ASC Signal previously, with over 20 antennas installed at Globecomm locations.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox