Artel Video Systems to Demo DigiLink Transport Solutions at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —At this year’s NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its DigiLink media transport platform for transporting broadcast-quality media across fiber, IP networks, and optical backbones. Based on reliable, proven technology, DigiLink is simple to install and support.



DigiLink also supports HD/SD-SDI and DVB-ASI video over IP networks using SMPTE 2022 encapsulation and forward error correction. Artel will also showcase DigiLink's integrated signal routing capabilities.



This ability to route video and Ethernet signals in real time within the DigiLink chassis eliminates the need for external video routers and Ethernet switches. By routing media in its native format, DigiLink eliminates unnecessary costs and complexities, while enhancing reliability and quality of service.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Artel Video Systems will be in booth SU5902.