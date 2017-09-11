Artel Video Systems Teams With Ravenna
WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems has signed on as a partner with Ravenna, a technology platform that serves as a real-time media IP network environment.
ARG Quarra PTP
Artel Vice President of Product Management Rafael Fonseca said that the company’s ARG Quarra PTP switches were specifically designed to work with Ravenna. “In support of other AES67 devices, the ARG Quarra offers switch solutions to end users who are investing in IP media networks and who favor Ravenna technology for implementing AES67,” Fonseca said.
Artel is a provider of multimedia delivery systems.
