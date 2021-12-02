Artel Joins Ross' openGear

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that Artel Video Systems has joined its Emmy-award winning openGear signal processing platform. Created in 2006, openGear is the industry standard platform of choice for modular signal processing supported by over 130 partner companies. As the world’s first modular infrastructure platform open to other manufacturers, openGear provides solutions derived from hundreds of individual cards from a wide array of manufacturers. This cooperative effort gives users best of breed product and budget options, all while ensuring common control and monitoring under the DashBoard control system.

“We are happy to join as a partner of the dynamic and growing openGear ecosystem,” says Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management at Artel. “Artel’s SMART Media Delivery Platform addresses broadcasters’ need for operational simplicity, flexibility, and ubiquity during the industry’s transformation to IP, and our new SMART OG brings these benefits to the many users of openGear frames.”

“It is exciting to be part of this inaugural product launch from our newest openGear partner, Artel Video Systems, which addresses a key application in the video-over-IP transport space,” comments Bill Rounopoulos, Business Development Manager of Hyperconverged Solutions at Ross. “The continuous introduction of innovative solutions from a growing ecosystem of partners under one unified, free, and simple to use DashBoard control system is a testimony to the endearing value, as the industry platform of choice, that openGear delivers to customers. We welcome Artel Video Systems to the openGear ecosystem and congratulate them on this new and leading-edge openGear product.”