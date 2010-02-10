ARTE chooses BCE for tapeless, HD workflow migration

Multicultural European channel ARTE, which broadcasts programs to France, Germany and the rest of Europe, has chosen BCE as the general contractor for the installation of its complete tapeless HD workflow. The project consists of the migration to HD of the existing news and production studios, 20 editing suites and the playout system, including two control rooms with a multilingual Dolby surround system and a HD/SD simulcast.

BCE will also create a fully tapeless workflow between all the departments of ARTE. This will enable the release content to multimedia platforms and deliver flexible new media integration. Finally, BCE will also install a MAM system for the production area.