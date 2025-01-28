ARRI To Feature New Alexa 35 Base at NAB Show

MUNICH—ARRI today introduced a new entry model of the Alexa 35 and flexible licenses and will showcase the camera system at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will now call its existing camera and all of its software-based features the Alexa 35 Premium. The Alexa 35 Base model includes a core feature set that can be upgraded via a temporary or permanent license. The company is also holding down the cost of the system with its new Codex Compact Drive Express for ProRes recording, it said.

The Alexa 35 Base model is identical to the Alexa 35 Premium, other than a blue jog wheel that will help identify Base cameras at rental houses. Both models offer the same Super 35 sensor with 17 stops of dynamic range, REVEAL Color Science and ARRI image quality. The core features of the Alexa 35 Base model include ProRes recording up to 60 frames per second in 4K 16:9 and other formats, ARRI Look File (CDL and 3D LUT) support, Enhanced Sensitivity modes up to EI 6400 and three independent 10-bit monitoring outputs in SDR and HDR color spaces, ARRI said.

While the Alexa 35 Base model feature set meets the current shooting requirements of many users, ARRI’s new feature licensing concept makes the camera future-proof because users can unlock specialist and high-end features whenever they need them. Each of the licenses can be installed for seven days, 30 days, one year or permanently, so owner-operators can activate them for a short-form job, a longer-term project or a new career direction. The ALEXA 35 Base model will adapt and grow with users, giving them a more accessible route to ARRI image quality and also helping them to progress, it said.

The five individual licenses are: 120 fps for higher frame rates; ARRIRAW for uncompressed image quality; Open Gate/Anamorphic for the full 4.6K sensor area and anamorphic modes; Pre-record for up to 20 seconds of buffered pre-recording before the record button is pressed; and Look for in-camera ARRI Textures, the ARRI Look Library and Custom Color Management, it said.

With these five licenses installed, a Base model becomes as fully featured as the Premium model. There is also a temporary or permanent Premium License that combines all five individual licenses in a cost-effective bundle. If it is purchased permanently, without any other license having previously been installed, the user will spend no more than the price of a Premium model, it said.

Concurrent with the Alexa 35 Base model release, Codex is announcing its new Compact Drive Express 1TB, which has the same write speeds and fps range as the Compact Drive 1TB, but costs about 40% less.

The Alexa 35 Base and Premium model sets are available to order now.

More information is available on the company’s website.

See ARRI at NAB Show booth N1039.