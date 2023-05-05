ARRI Opens Rome Office

ROME—ARRI has opened a new office in Rome to advance and support the film and audiovisual industry of Italy.

More than 100 guests from the nation’s film industry, including cinematographers, producers, directors, business partners and post-production and rental professionals, gathered for the opening. Members of ARRI’s global management team also were present.

“It is with great pleasure that we celebrate the opening of the new Rome office,” said Christian Richter, general manager of sales and solutions for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) at ARRI. “The Italian film industry has an incredible heritage that needs no introduction. ARRI already has a long history in Italy. ARRI’s new presence in the Italian capital shows the will to be an integral part of this community to bring support to our loyal customers and users who have been working with our tools for a long time."

Located in the heart of Rome’s Prati district, close to numerous production and post-production houses, the new office covers an area of 1,292 square feet and consists of a meeting room, a creative space and show room and as well as a warehouse.

The office also features a dedicated space that can be used to host regular workshops and master classes to keep industry professionals up to date on ARRI technology.

“We… open our doors to the next generations of filmmakers and share knowledge by hosting demos, workshops and trainings in these new premises,” said Natasza Chroscicki, managing director of ARRI France and ARRI business development director of MED-Benelux-NA, who is responsible for ARRI Italy. “After the challenging times of these recent years and the necessity of remote work, this office will finally serve as a homebase to the young and vibrant team of ARRI Italy. Here, they will be able to physically connect with each other and with customers to grow our presence in this active market.”