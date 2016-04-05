ARRI Media Integrates With R&S SpycerBox Cell
HANOVER, GERMANY—It’s a Germanic affair as the Munich-based ARRI Media has announced that it has integrated Rohde & Schwarz’s SpycerBox Cell system into its workflow. R&S is based in Hanover, Germany.
The SpycerBox Cell unit is a centralized storage system for content from individual sources in high-resolutions or high frame rates. The unit’s connected grading and mastering system can access the storage system simultaneously. As a scalable system, the SpycerBox Cell can be adjusted to store large data volumes and implement data-intensive workflows.
ARRI’s system was also equipped with R&S Spycer data management software for monitoring and administration of large data volumes within the company. In addition, a descattering tool allows for positioning frame sequences and clips on the storage systems and having them available for further processing.
