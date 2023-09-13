ARRI Introduces Modular SkyPanel X

MUNICH—ARRI has announced the launch of SkyPanel X, a new, all-weather LED luminaire that is the latest addition to the SkyPanel family.

Introduced as a modular system and configurable into different sizes, SkyPanel X now offers native soft, native hard, and open-face lighting. This state-of-the-art LED light also sets new standards in terms of dimming, color rendition, output, and beam quality, making it the perfect lighting solution, ARRI reported.

ARRI said that its SkyPanel X is designed to address the needs of studios, rental houses, and corporate clients and that it is tailored to meet the requirements and working dynamics of DPs, gaffers, console operators, lighting designers, and broadcast technicians, the company said.

More specifically, SkyPanel X provides superior low-end dimming with flicker-free operation from 100 to zero percent for direct, close-distance key lighting. With a dynamic CCT range from 1,500 to 20,000 K, the luminaire can emulate the characteristics of sodium lamps or cloudy sunlight, ARRI reported.

The RGBACL full-spectrum light engine features the best ARRI lighting color science to date, enhancing skin tones and achieving deep color reproduction. Eight pixel zones per LED panel meet the requirements of advanced console programming, visual effects, and virtual production environments, the company said.

Engineered for maximum endurance and reliability, SkyPanel X is fully protected from rain, storms, or high-pressure jet cleaning, certified with IP66 rating for all weather conditions. This dramatically reduces the maintenance procedures and extends the lamphead’s lifecycle. SkyPanel X also offers wireless control, advanced networking possibilities, and integrated power supply.

As a modular solution, SkyPanel X is configurable into different formats (landscape, square, vertical), capable of generating wide-aperture soft light, powerful hard light, or intense open-face light. Multiple units can be combined via the X Modular Yoke, featuring ARRI’s quick-lock system, the company reported.

There are three front attachments available for SkyPanel X, which natively fit to one single unit: the X21 Dome for native soft light, the S60 Adapter for all existing SkyPanel accessories, and the HyPer Optic for native hard light.

The X21 Dome—included with every lamphead—provides native soft light. It can be used close to talent, while at the same time giving perfect lighting from greater distances without losing a solid beam spread. The hot-swappable, rounded diffuser can be quickly mounted and dismounted from the lamphead’s front. The X21 Dome is fully compatible with third-party accessories and modifiers.

Via the optional S60 Adapter, SkyPanel X users can apply the same techniques and choose accessories used on the classical SkyPanel line. Established SkyPanel workflows remain unchanged but are enhanced by the incorporation of the most recent lighting innovations, ARRI explained.

The HyPer Optic—named after its high-performance lux output—is an optional, hot-swappable lens with eight individually controllable pixel zones that can be quickly mounted and dismounted from the X21 lamphead’s front. With the HyPer Optic, SkyPanel X becomes an excellent tool for medium and long throws and collimates multiple single lenses into one single beam.

With SkyPanel X’s modular setup, users can choose between, easily swap, or combine the X21 Dome and the HyPer Optic, creating a soft, semi-soft, semi hard, or powerful native hard light.

SkyPanel X also offers a wide range of possibilities for control and connectivity, including built-in wireless control, two Ethernet ports, LumenRadio CRMX2, and Bluetooth 5.0. The IP66 rating also applies to the ALL-WEATHER Control Panel.

SkyPanel X runs on the new LiOS3 software. The Lighting Operating System (LiOS) combines and expands on the innovative features of ARRI LED lights. Highlights of LiOS3 in SkyPanel X include DMX Mode Spec. 6.0, DMX User Presets, array setup for multi-unit control, and three ARRI ALEXA Modes, supporting the color science of ALEXA 35 and previous ALEXA or AMIRA camera systems, ARRI reported.

The new ARRI LiCo app will support direct remote communication via Bluetooth between SkyPanel X and mobile devices. The lighting settings can be directly adjusted via phone or tablet, just like the ALL-WEATHER Control Panel of the fixture. The app is free for iOS and Android devices and available soon at the App Store and Google Play Store.

For precise virtual lighting simulations, SkyPanel X offers a digital twin. This ARRI-exclusive technology transforms cinematic lighting workflows from pre- to postproduction. Featuring 3D models, authentic characteristics, and intuitive interfaces, it boosts efficiency, consistency, and creativity in production environments.

The use of SkyPanel X ranges from film and broadcast to fashion, beauty, product shoots, and lifestyle scenarios. For larger applications requiring throw, like big spaces, night exteriors, or when simulating sunlight, etc., SkyPanel X offers excellent, flexible lighting. Using the same fixture for multiple purposes will help users with color consistency and simplified control. As a result, SkyPanel X offers to owners and users a higher return on investment, more technical freedom, improved quality standards, and a lower cost of ownership.

SkyPanel X is available in blue-silver and can be pre-ordered as single products or predefined kits. Additional colors and accessories will follow soon.

To learn more about the SkyPanel X series and its accessories, please visit: https://www.arri.com/skypanelx.