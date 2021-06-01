ARRI Forms Solutions Group

(Left to right) Jantje Friese, Baran bo Odar, Philipp Klausing of Dark Bay, Nik Summerer, DP on “1899”, Christina CaspersRoemer (Dark Bay), Dr. Michael Neuhaeuser, Dr. Johannes Steurer, Stefan Soellner, Stephan Schenk, Elfi Kerscher, and David Bermbach (from ARRI).

MUNICH AND BERLIN—ARRI today established the ARRI Solutions Group to expand its market offerings to holistic solutions for the TV and film markets worldwide.

The group will focus on design and engineering of custom production infrastructures for TV studios, mixed-reality environments and other modern solutions, the company said.

“ARRI has long since ceased to be solely a hardware manufacturer,” said Stephan Schenk, general manager Global Sales & Solutions at ARRI. “Whether consulting, configuration or turnkey installation, the experts of the ARRI Solutions Group design precisely the solutions our cine and broadcast clients need. Thereby, coordination and good cooperation with companies offering other products and services are also very important to us.”

Among the group’s first mixed reality reference projects is Dark Bay Virtual Studio in Babelsberg, Germany, near Berlin. The ARRI Solutions Group was responsible for the overall technical planning and coordination of the installation of all components.

ARRI’s three business units, Camera Systems, Lighting and Rental, worked together on the project under the management and coordination of the ARRI Solutions Group.

“In spring 2021, we built our high-end LED studio in a record time of three months on the premises Studio Babelsberg AG,” said Dark Bay managing director Philipp Klausing, who also produced “1899,” a new Netflix series.

“The team from the ARRI Solutions Group, one of the few vertically integrated service providers with a spectrum of knowledge that spans LED, light, camera and data technology, was commissioned with the overall planning," Klausing continued.

“The balanced inclusion of the needs from the specialist departments of direction, camera, lighting, and VFX were indispensable for us to guarantee a satisfactory recording result in the studio. The high level of bundling competence that the ARRI Group offers in its entirety was a main factor in guaranteeing the studio be assembled and delivered in this quality,” he concluded.