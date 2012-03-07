Arqiva’s new European Playout Center supports HD distribution package

Arqiva has built a new European Playout Center to enhance its provision of media services to broadcasters. The new suite uses delivers a range of HD playout services that complement Arqiva’s extensive international distribution offering.

The European Playout Center provides broadcasters with fully managed playout in HD and SD, as well as Arqiva’s Remote Playout service. In addition, Arqiva is offering a full range of services to support channel playout, including graphics, subtitling, SD simulcast and time-delay, with co-located post-production and live studio broadcast facilities.

The European Playout Centre is at one of Arqiva’s key UK teleports close to London, with direct access to Arqiva’s global distribution network of fiber and satellite connectivity.