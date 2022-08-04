ARK Multicasting Joins Streaming Video Technology Alliance

AUSTIN, Texas—ARK Multicasting has joined the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (formerly the Streaming Video Alliance).

By joining the alliance, an industry forum of companies involved in the online video ecosystem, ARK will dedicate itself to the group’s efforts aimed at developing and using the ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV standard, it said.

"ARK Multicasting is very honored to be joining the industry leaders at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance as we work together to forge the path for improved networks and wireless infrastructure here in the United States,” said Joshua Weiss, co-founder and CEO of ARK.

“As the only television broadcaster primarily focused on datacasting, and the first broadcaster to join the SVA, we hope to pave the way for the broadcast industry and those deploying the new television standard of ATSC 3.0 to include the open caching standard," he continued. "This work is key to our far edge datacenter model and the CDN offload services ARK provides."

ARK is focused on deployment of an open, standards-based, end-to-end wireless IP multicast network. Its goal is to offer a cost-effective datacasting pipe for internet service providers (ISPs), public and private cloud providers, connected and autonomous vehicle makers, OTT stream providers, smart agriculture and distance learning, the company said.

"We are excited to have ARK Multicast join the Alliance," said Jason Thibeault, alliance executive director. "ARK brings a very big ATSC 3.0 datacasting footprint to the U.S. streaming market. As Open Caching continues to explore ways to expand the Open Caching Network closer to the end user, the expanding footprint of ATSC 3.0 enabled devices in the home, such as Smart TVs and router dongles, represent a viable way to deliver content. As an industry leader in ATSC 3.0 datacasting, ARK will be a valuable contributor to the Open Caching work and folding ATSC support into the specifications."