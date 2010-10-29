Argentina's TIBA uses Miranda graphics platform to brand HD channels

Telepuerto Internacional Buenos Aires (TIBA), a Latin American satellite, telecoms and playout provider, has installed a comprehensive graphics system from Miranda Technologies to produce branding and promotional graphics across its dozens of HD and SD channels.

The technology is used for a wide range of channel-branding and promotional tasks, including bug insertion, lower-thirds for program awareness, credits squeeze-backs with promo insertions, and countdown clocks for key episodes.

The new Miranda graphics system, installed at TIBA’s main playout facility in Martinez City, Argentina, supports origination and playout for 46 channels, uplinking for a further 20 channels and backup for an additional 40 channels. The company is now using five Miranda Vertigo XG processors for advanced, dynamic graphics as well as the Imagestore-Modular and LGK-3901 processors for simpler, prerendered graphics. All systems are fully integrated with a Vertigo Suite graphics workflow platform.

The Vertigo XG graphics processors are used for the major networks’ main and back-up signal paths, while the Imagestore-Modular and LGK-3901 processor modules are dedicated for the channels with less demanding graphics requirements. Four Xmedia Servers provide centralized graphics asset management with automated file conversion and delivery to the playout devices.

TIBA provides playout, encoding and uplink services for such networks as Disney Latin America, FOX LA and ESPN.