Argentina’s Non Stop invests in EVS systems

Buenos Aires-based television production company Non Stop has invested in EVS systems to support product of popular TV shows.

Non Stop has installed a six-channel HD EVS XT series server controlled by EVS’ IPDirector suite of video production management applications.

With its new file-based EVS-based workflow, Non Stop can make changes during production without interrupting the recording, while simultaneously editing the recorded content. This enables them to produce higher-quality final versions of content faster and more efficiently.

The EVS system is integrated with storage from Promise Technology in an Xsan configuration, and B4M’s media asset management platform FORK Production Suite. Working in the Apple ProRes LT codec throughout the workflow, the EVS XT server records two ISO feeds and a PGM output. Through IPDirector’s integrated production management tools, content is prepared for delivery to the FORK production folders, and, from there, it’s sent to post production and archive.

Content remains on the XT servers for two days before it’s finalized.