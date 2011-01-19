Arena Sport builds four HD channels on new Omneon infrastructure

Serbia's Arena Sports has built one of the region's first HDTV stations and automated, file-based workflows on an Omneon infrastructure. A MediaGrid active storage system is integrated with five MediaDeck server systems in a platform that connects systems within the new Arena Sport Belgrade facility. The MediaDeck server systems operate under the control of Snell Morpheus automation and are connected to HD satellite receivers and a digital HD routing system.

Running on the MediaGrid system, the Omneon ProXchange transcode engine generates low-resolution browse copies of XDCAM HD media for content access and review. Staff at Arena Sport edit content on the MediaGrid using three Final Cut Pro seats. Content for other distribution platforms, such as the Web, are converted to the appropriate format by the ProXchange transcode engine.