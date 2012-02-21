Arbitron brings clarity to out-of-home Super Bowl audience measurement

The number of people who watched Super Bowl XLVI outside of their homes was in the millions, delivering a significant bump to the size of the overall television audience for the game, according to new figures from Arbitron.

In the 44 media markets where Arbitron has deployed its Portable People Meter rating service, 11.9 million people watched the game outside of their home. To put that into perspective, in those 44 markets there are a total of 123.1 million people age 18 and older. Of those people, there was a viewing audience of 57.5 million people. The out-of-home viewers in those markets accounted for a 20.7 percent lift to the in-home viewer numbers.

The Arbitron Portable People Meter service lets advertisers and broadcasters quantify the out-of-home audience and understand it demographically, he added. This in turn lets advertisers better "understand the full depth of consumer exposure they have harnessed through their advertising on this year's championship football game."

The report found: