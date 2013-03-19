Aquilus Unveils Drone HD Camera Technology for Broadcast

Aquilus has launched an HD airborne ENG service using proprietary HD drone camera technology.

With Aero Kinetics as the exclusive aviation services provider, the proprietary drone technology allows Aquilus to offer its customers real-time HD-ENG, HD-Infrared and HD-Night Vision video over a variety of delivery platforms including, microwave and 4G networks.

The system also delivers real-time latitude/longitude coordinates for ground tracking and onscreen mapping, as well as Geo-Lock capabilities to ensure precise imaging on the subject matter.

The proprietary system is designed to be installable on multiple aircraft, including Cessna airplanes, as well as Bell, Robinson and Eurocopter helicopters, all of which are manned.