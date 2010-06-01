Aquila Productions shoots new Cadillac launch video with P2 VariCam, AVCCAM

Hal Long, principal of production company Henry Films of Los Angeles, recently directed a launch video for the 2010 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe that was shot with an array of Panasonic P2 HD and AVCCAM cameras, recorders and workflow tools.

The 90-second video, produced by Aquila Productions in New York City, originally screened at the Detroit Auto Show, continues to play at auto shows around the country and is used in General Motors' marketing of its new prestige coupe. The director of photography was Mark Raker with additional cinematography by Jeffrey Dougherty.

The video was shot over two days at GM's test facility in Detroit. Camera equipment and accessories were rented from Abel Cine Tech's Los Angeles office.

The video emphasizes the performance and comfort of the CTS-V ride. The AJ-HPX3700 P2 HD VariCam (VariCam 3700) was used to shoot the well-appointed interiors and as the B camera when the coupe was on the road.

A Phantom HD camera was used to shoot high-speed footage up to 400fps of the car idling on the tarmac and peeling out on the track. The AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld camcorder was deployed on car mounts and to shoot some interior details in small spaces. The production team used the AG-HMR10 AVCCAM compact field recorder/player and AG-HCK10 point-of-view camera on car mounts, the AG-HPG20 Portable P2 HD recorder for real-time P2 back-up of the Phantom and confidence playback, and the P2 Mobile recorder/player for video village review.

The video was edited in Apple Final Cut Pro, finished in Final Cut Studio and delivered in DVCPRO HD for presentation on a 100ft theater screen at the Detroit Auto Show.