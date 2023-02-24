APTS to Honor Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Congressman Mark Amodel

WASHINGTON—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) has announced that it will present two awards to lawmakers for their support of public broadcasting during its annual meeting in Washington next week.

The Champion of Public Broadcasting Award will be presented to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), "for his support and leadership over the years, and especially for his central role in securing significant increases for public media funding—our first in over a decade," and to Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) "for his stalwart support of public media funding over many years and strongly advocating for local public broadcasters during the spectrum auction and repacking process," the APTS said.

The Champion of Public Broadcasting Award is given to political leaders and other individuals who, according to APTS, "safeguard the ability of local public television stations to provide education, public safety and civic leadership services to their communities."

Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Co-Chair of the Congressional Public Broadcasting Caucus, will also provide remarks at the March 1st event.