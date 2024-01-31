APTS Summit To Feature Tech Future Panel

WASHINGTON D.C.—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) will hold its 2024 Public Media Summit, Feb. 26-28, at The Salamander Hotel here, the group said.

With the theme of “Partners in Public Service,” the summit will examine the public service mission of APTS stations as well as technological advancements that are changing the television industry.

“The Future of Technology” panel, scheduled for Feb. 27, 8-9:30 a.m. EST, will focus on must carry, Federal Communications Commission policies, spectrum business opportunities, streaming, ATSC 3.0, datacasting and possible partnerships between public stations and wireless careers that leverage 3.0.

Panelists will include:

Ajit Pai, former FCC chairman, partner at Searchlight Capital Partners and APTS board member

Andrew Russell, president and CEO of PBS SoCal, Los Angeles, Calif.

Franz Joachim, general manager and CEO of New Mexico PBS and APTS board chair

John Zeglis, retired chairman and CEO of AT&T Wireless, board member of WNIT, South Bend, Ind., and APTS board member

Michelle Shanahan, APTS general counsel who will moderate the panel.

FCC commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks are also scheduled to offer their thoughts on public TV’s role in the future of the media as well as public service.

The summit is only open to APTS members.