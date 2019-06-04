Apple Updates Operating System With New Personalized TV App

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Among the series of announcement that Apple made during its Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 3, was an update to its tvOS operating system that manages the Apple TV 4K experience. The tvOS 13 touts a number of new features that are designed to boost a user’s personalized experience.

The updated OS will highlight the brand new Apple TV app, a new method for accessing the content that was previously on the now disbanded iTunes, including 4K HDR titles. The Apple TV+ video subscription service will also be available through the Apple TV app when it launches this fall.

Chief among the new highlights in the TV app is new multi-user support for the Apple TV Control Center that allows users to switch between their own personal accounts for a specific entertainment experience. Each account features unique Up Next lists and receive content recommendations based on tastes. The Control Center also provides users with quick access to Apple features like system sleep and audio routing.

Apple also previewed the launch of Apple Arcade, which arrives this fall to Apple TV 4K. A single account provides access to more than 100 games. In addition, tvOS 13 has support for Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers for Apple Arcade play.

Additional features include a new version of the Home screen that presents full-screen video previews of content aimed at helping with discovery; access to personalized Apple Music accounts; and a new series of 4K HDR screen savers with the theme of under the sea.

The Apple TV app is available on other Apple devices and select third-party platforms.