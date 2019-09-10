Apple Unveils Pro Line for iPhone 11

CUPERTINO, Calif.—The latest iPhone models revealed by Apple include a new pro line, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, that offer a number of advanced features for capturing and displaying high-quality images.

Among the new features is a Super Retina XDR custom-designed OLED display, which provides an HDR viewing experience for videos with up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The display’s wide color support offers system-wide color management and True Tone, as well as a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio with true blacks.

The Pro models also come with the new A13 Bionic chip. The chip is designed for machine learning and features a faster Neural Engine for real-time photo and video analysis, along with new Machine Learning Accelerators. While adding these new features, the A13 also boosts battery life, providing the iPhone 11 Pro four more hours of battery life in a day than the iPhone Xs, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has five more than the iPhone Xs Max.

A triple-camera system made up of ultra wide, wide and telephoto cameras are included to provide a pro-level camera experience. Each of the camera systems can record in 4K (up to 60 fps and 120 fps in slo-mo) with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization. Users can zoom between each of the three cameras, while an Audio Zoom feature matches the audio to the video framing for dynamic sound. Via iOS 13, video editing tools are also accessible, including rotating, cropping, increasing exposure and applying filters instantly.

The phone’s camera system also features a redesigned camera interface. One of the new features of this redesign is QuickTake, which allows users to record video from without switching out of Photo mode by holding the shutter button.

Apple also says that the iPhone 11 Pro models feature the toughest glass ever used in a smartphone and are rated IP68 for water resistance up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Available in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models will be available for pre-order on Sept. 13 and available to the general public on Sept. 20 for $999 and $1,099, respectively.