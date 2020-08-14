Apple TV+ Launching Video Content Bundle

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple TV+ subscribers will soon have the option to add a discounted bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime content, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple has plans to offer its first discounted bundle on its TV+ service featuring as soon as next week. Currently, Apple TV+ subscribers can only get different content providers on an a la carte basis.

Per Bloomberg, starting Monday, Aug. 17, Apple TV+ will provide both CBS All Access and Showtime channels in Apple TV’s app for $9.99/month combined.

This is part of a broader plan from Apple to make bundle services available across all of its major offerings later this year called “Apple One.”