Apple TV+ Launching Video Content Bundle
By TVT Staff
Will include CBS All Access and Showtime at discounted rate
CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple TV+ subscribers will soon have the option to add a discounted bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime content, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Apple has plans to offer its first discounted bundle on its TV+ service featuring as soon as next week. Currently, Apple TV+ subscribers can only get different content providers on an a la carte basis.
Per Bloomberg, starting Monday, Aug. 17, Apple TV+ will provide both CBS All Access and Showtime channels in Apple TV’s app for $9.99/month combined.
This is part of a broader plan from Apple to make bundle services available across all of its major offerings later this year called “Apple One.”
For more information, read Bloomberg’s full story.
