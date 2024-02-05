Apple Could Sell 350K Vision Pros in 2024 Alone, Despite Hefty $3,500 Price

With Apple’s launch of the Apple Vision Pro VR system last Friday, one researcher estimates that the company could sell 350,000 units in 2024 alone.

Technopedia predicts that Apple Vision Pro sales could cross the million point mark in 2025 with 1,475,000 units sold, an increase of 321%. Five years from launch, approximately 12,613,000 are projected to be sold, an increase of 3,504% from 2024.

(Image credit: Techopedia)

Such sales figures mean Apple Vision Pro will outperform Meta Quest 2 And Sony VR Sales By 2028. Meta sold 10.4 million headsets and Sony only 6.6 million in the first five years after their launch.

With Apple Vision Pro retailing at $3,500 and Meta Quest 2 at $300 and Sony’s $100 more, the difference in price tags makes the sales estimates all the more surprising; but not when you take Apple’s reputation into account according to Techopedia’s Lee Astley.

“Apple is arguably the most favored technological company in the world for smartphones, tablets and computers,” he said. “It’s no surprise to see them making their move in the VR headset scene. The numbers that are predicted and projected are truly impressive and perhaps unsurprising. The fact they are likely to move more shipments in the first five years post launch than Meta and Sony demonstrates just how much consumers trust their products.”

Content is crucial to the success of any consumer media device and with Apple Vision Pro, the company has taken a number of steps to ensure buy-in from among the largest media companies in the world, including Disney as well as professional sports leagues including the MLB and NBA. Only Netflix stands alone at this point as the largest media company not supporting Vision Pro (yet).

Techopedia's estimates fall in line with those form from S&P Global, which predicted shortly after its launch last June that Vision Pro sales would be under 500K in the first year of sales.