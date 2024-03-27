Appear To Feature Contribution, Remote Production, Distribution Enhancements at NAB Show

OSLON, Norway—Appear will demonstrate its solutions for contribution, remote production and distribution with a focus on the performance of its offerings in HEVC, JPEG XS, SRT and IP Trust Boundary implementations at the 2024 NAB Show.

Andy Rayner, company CTO, also will deliver a keynote, entitled “Navigating Security in the Live Distributed Production Landscape,” as well as participate in panels addressing sustainability, latency and emerging technologies for live production during the gathering, the company said.

"Over the past year, Appear has seen remarkable success, both in business growth and technological advancements," said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear. “Our pioneering use of hardware accelerated SRT combined with our HEVC and JPEG XS performance, flexibility, density and sustainability credentials has enabled us to live up to our ambition to be the winning team in live production technology.”

For primary distribution applications, Appear will demonstrate how its accelerated SRT solution is enabling one of Brazil’s leading media groups to reduce its playout facilities from 13 to just one. These savings are in addition to OPEX reductions, the company said.

The company will launch its new JPEG XS module for contribution. It enables the delivery of eight full-HD channels per module, totaling a possible 96 JPEG XS full-HD channels across a single 2RU chassis, it said.

Appear also will highlight the HEVC performance of its X Platform, enabling 96 full-HD HEVC feeds to be contributed from a 2RU chassis. The company also will launch a 100Gb IP Gateway switch module, it said.

Appear will demonstrate enhanced analytics and monitoring functionality in its Network Operations Center (NOC) hub at the NAB Show, highlighting:

Integration of the Grafana Labs solutions with the Appear X Platform, providing real-time application observability with prebuilt and customizable dashboards and workflows.

Integration with the Prometheus open-source monitoring solution.

Integration with Skyline’s Dataminer monitoring and management solution.

Rayner’s NAB Show speaking engagements include:

April 13, 3-3:20 p.m.—NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference keynote.

April 13, 3:30-4 p.m.—Media Tech Sustainability Series, “Fostering Collaborative Supply Chains.”

April 14, 8-9:30 a.m.—IABM State of the Industry Conference.

April 14, 10-10:30 a.m.—NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference panel: “Navigating Time. When is Real Time No Longer Real Time - and Does it Matter?”

April 15, 10:45-11:15 a.m.—NAB Connect, Capitalize and Create Zones panel “Elevating Live Production: Harnessing Emerging Media Technologies.”

More information is available on the company’s website, https://www.appear.net/

See Appear at NAB Show booth W2130.