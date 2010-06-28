AP Taps Nucomm RF Gear for Cup Coverage

The Associated Press is using microwave gear from Nucomm to extend its news coverage of events surrounding the World Cup currently taking place in South Africa.



AP is using Nucomm’s CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter and Newscaster DR1 Diversity Receiver for its coverage.



Incorporating features such as direct IQ modulation and enhanced operator menus, the CamPac2 is available in popular bands between 2GHz and 7.5GHz. It can be mounted to professional cameras via Anton/Bauer batteries or integrated adapter plates for Sony V-Lock battery types. It is equipped with a variable-bandwidth COFDM modulator and MPEG-2 encoder that can be configured for either HD or SD, both of which deliver ultra-low latency.



The Newscaster DR1 receiver can be configured with dual or quad diversity demodulators using maximum ratio combining, which significantly improves the robustness of higher data rate COFDM modulation. Greater data rates provide improved video quality. Spatial diversity increases system performance by digitally combining signals with different characteristics. This essentially fills in the gaps in the channel and provides improved path reliability. The built-in spectrum analyzer gives an instant analysis of the selected channel and can be used to minimize multi-path or see if the channel is clear from interference; individual antennas can be switched off as required to maximize link reliability.



“We are delighted to provide our CamPac2 and Newscaster DR1 state-of-the-art wireless transmitter and receiver to AP for its news coverage of what is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event this year,” says Simon Clifford, Integrated Microwave Technologies Director of International Sales.