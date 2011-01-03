AP Inks Chinese Newsfeed Deal



The Associated Press has announced that it has entered into an agreement with China Central Television (CCTV) to distribute the group’s news material on a worldwide basis via AP’s video news service, Associated Press Television News (APTN).



The new service launched Jan. 1 and consists of four daily transmissions running on a 365 day-per-year basis.



“APTN’s Corporate Services business is delighted to be able to distribute CCTV’s news feed,” said Nigel Baker, APTN’s VP of business operations for Europe, the Middle East and Asia. “There is a growing appetite for news from China from around the world and we are confident that this new feed will help meet that need.”



The feeds are 10 to 15 minutes in length and will feature news, sports and entertainment footage and are being made available at no charge to APTN subscribers.



