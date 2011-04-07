AP ENPS moves to field

Used in almost 800 newsrooms in 60 countries, ENPS provides features for journalists working in broadcast and online news environments. At the 2011 NAB Show, The Associated Press will take ENPS into the field with the new ENPS Mobile Suite.

The suite includes a smart phone client, enhanced script writing and editing capabilities in the ENPS Web client, and a plug-in to access ENPS from Microsoft Outlook. In the studio, the Tablet Story Viewer (TSV) removes the need for printed scripts by caching the entire running order to the newsreader’s Apple iPad or Android equivalent.

AP will also showcase the Digital Publishing Engine, which enables journalists to get multimedia content on-air, online and to mobile devices using a single set of tools and a simple workflow.

ENPS can also manage user-generated content. Journalists can quickly monitor content from both Twitter and YouTube, as well as publish news updates to their newsroom’s Twitter feeds, without leaving ENPS.

Standards-based integration allows ENPS to function as a desktop portal for journalists, providing a single point of search and entry into key production areas, such as ingest, editing, automation, content management and multichannel distribution.