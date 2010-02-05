AP Discloses Winter Games Coverage Plan



The Associated Press plans to add “a dynamic online multimedia platform” element as part of its coverage of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. The press service said that it will be showcasing competition results, video reports, event photos, statistics, and athlete profiles, along with a daily Webcast from Vancouver.



The ad-supported platform that’s being hosted by the Associated Press is located at wintergames.ap.org, as well as on Web sites of more than 900 of its member news organizations and broadcasters.



"This platform makes it incredibly easy for readers to find and enjoy coverage of their favorite sports, their favorite athletes, and to linger over incredible photographs from today's competitions and Games in the past,” said AP Executive Editor Kathleen Carroll.



The news organization’s Web show will be called “Beyond the Medal” and will include the latest Olympics competition results, interviews with athletes, as well as news about on-going social activities in Vancouver and the Whistler ski resort located north of Vancouver which will host cross-country, down-hill and luge competition.



The AP has been providing coverage of Olympics since the Games since 1896, the year the Games were revived. It serves some 1,500 U.S. newspapers and thousands of broadcast outlets in North America, as well as thousands of customers internationally. The press agency will be sending out text, television, radio, Internet and mobile reports from Vancouver during the Feb. 12-28 Winter Games.



