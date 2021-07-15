AP Announces Tokyo Live Reporting Solutions

NEW YORK—AP Global Media Services, the production arm of The Associated Press, has announced that it will offer multiple on-air reporting solutions for broadcasters and publishers in several languages at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Games.

AP Global Media Services (GMS) will be offering custom live shots and exclusive stand-up positions during the games to help outlets deliver live reporting capabilities in Tokyo.

It will also be making experienced broadcast journalists available for custom live reports and edited packages in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Luxembourgish. AP Sports reporters covering the games are also available for live interviews in English.

Exclusive stand-up positions in Tokyo include the new National Stadium and Zojoji Temple and Tokyo Tower. These locations do not require IOC accreditation to access and are included in the official Activity Plan for media covering the Games.

“Many news organizations are unable to send correspondents to Tokyo because of pandemic-related restrictions, but that doesn’t mean they can’t offer live coverage of the Summer Games to their audiences,” said Ciaran McQuillan, head of GMS special events for Asia. “GMS can help bring their viewers to the Games through bespoke live reports, as well as supply the technology and facilities needed by outlets who may have reporters in the city but are unable to send full crews.”

In addition to the services offering by its production arm, the AP will be offering around-the-clock news coverage of 33 sports and 50 disciplines during the games.