Anvato Joins Google Cloud Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—The Google Cloud Platform has announced that it is adding Anvato to its roster of companies. Anvato offers a software platform that, per Google’s press release, automates the encoding, editing, publishing and secure distribution of video content across multiple platforms. Google also says Anvato’s Media Content Platform will complement its efforts to enable scalable media processing and workflows in the cloud.

The Cloud Platform and Anvato teams are expected to collaborate on delivery cloud technology that aide the media and entertainment industry to scale their video infrastructure efforts and deliver live video and on-demand content to different devices, including smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.

Google says it will release more information in the coming months.