Anton/Bauer shows power solutions for DSLR cinematography

Anton/Bauer showed its new QR-DSLR and ElipZ power solutions for the Canon EOS 60D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D DSLR cameras as well as its DIONIC HCX 120Wh capacity battery at Content & Communications World EXPO 2010 in New York City.

The Gold Mount and ElipZ power solutions address the rising demands of cinematographers adopting DSLR camera moviemaking. These new power solutions will run monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories.

The DIONIC HCX high-current battery offers a 120Wh battery capacity and a new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss. After two days without a load, the battery automatically goes into sleep mode, which reduces self-discharge and allows extended storage. To awaken the battery, users simply move the battery to wake up the battery.