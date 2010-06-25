Anton/Bauer batteries used for nature series

For more than 20 years, Anton/Bauer batteries have crisscrossed the globe with Buck McNeely, host and producer of the outdoor adventure TV series, “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely.”

From the frozen wilderness of Siberia in Russia to the steamy jungles of Africa, Anton/Bauer batteries have powered the nature show that airs on over 520 TV stations and on multiple cable and satellite networks. Reliable performance in cold weather conditions is the acid test for video batteries.

McNeely and his crew first began using Anton/Bauer batteries in the 1980s, back in the days of ProPacs and TrimPacs, beginning with the 3/4in U-Matic format. Over the years, the batteries evolved right along with his technology.

Today, the show uses DIONIC 90 and HyTRON 140 and 100 batteries. The DIONIC 90 weighs 1.7lbs and can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations. It can handle a maximum load of 90W, offering runtimes ranging from six hours at 15W to 1.75 hours at 50W.

The higher power HyTRON 140 is designed for the power demands of HD gear and on-camera lighting systems. Weighing in at 5.5lbs, it is ideal for a high current draw and can be used with portable HMI lights. It features a 14.4V 140W-hour NiMH battery.

McNeely’s battery systems power his primary camera, a Panasonic HDX900 DVC Pro HD, equipped with a Fujinon 22 x 7.8 telephoto lens. He generally travels with around eight batteries, usually four DIONIC 90s and four HyTRONs.