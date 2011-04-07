Anthony Flores joins Jampro Antennas

Anthony Flores has joined Jampro Antennas to further business development strategies, the company announced last week.

Flores joins Jampro with more than 20 years of management and business development experience in the broadcasting and communications industry, including positions with Radian, Richland Towers and AT&T.

His new responsibilities include working with the executive team and sales staff to expand the company's domestic presence by increasing awareness of its product lines and TV brand across the country.

