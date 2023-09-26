Anna Gomez Officially Joins FCC

WASHINGTON—The FCC is back at full strength this week as Anna Gomez was sworn in as commissioner. Gomez’s nomination was approved by the Senate this month after the seat had been vacant for over a year as Congress fought over the nomination of Gigi Sohn, who eventually withdrew her nomination.

Gomez gives Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel the Democratic majority in the commission for the first time since she became the first permanent female chairwoman in October 2021.

“I am humbled and honored that President Biden and the United States Senate have entrusted me with the privilege to serve the people of the United States as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. As the first Latina to serve in this position in over two decades, it is especially meaningful to be sworn in as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. I look forward to working with Congress, Chairwoman Rosenworcel, my fellow Commissioners, and the talented and dedicated FCC staff to ensure that every person in every community, of every geography and income, has access to modern telecommunications services. I am eager to hear from all and to bring my experience in domestic and international telecommunications to serve the American people.”

Gomez also announced her staff:

Deena Shetler, Acting Chief of Staff and Legal Advisor for Media and International: Deena will serve as Acting Chief of Staff and advise Commissioner Gomez on media and international matters. Deena joins Commissioner Gomez’s staff from the office of Chairwoman Rosenworcel, where she served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration. She has held numerous leadership roles at the FCC including Deputy Chief of the Office of Economics and Analytics, Deputy Managing Director, Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and as a Legal Advisor to Commissioner Gloria Tristani.

Edyael Casaperalta, Acting Legal Advisor for Wireless, Public Safety and Consumer Protection: Edyael will advise Commissioner Gomez on wireless, public safety and consumer protection matters. Edyael joins Commissioner Gomez’s staff from the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, where she served as Chief of Staff. Edyael has extensive experience working on broadband access issues as an attorney and a consumer advocate.

Hayley Steffen, Acting Legal Advisor for Wireline and Space: Hayley will advise Commissioner Gomez on wireline and space issues. Hayley joins Commissioner Gomez’s office from the Wireline Competition Bureau, where she served as Legal Advisor to the Bureau Chief. Previously, Hayley served as an attorney advisor in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division, focusing on universal service and emergency initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anna Holland, Acting Executive Assistant: Anna will serve as Acting Executive Assistant in Commissioner Gomez’s office. She began her career at the FCC as Staff Assistant in the Office of Chairman Wheeler before moving to her most recent role as Staff Assistant to two successive Bureau Chiefs of the Wireline Competition Bureau.