Senate Confirms Anna Gomez to FCC

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Anna Gomez to the FCC, breaking a longstanding tie between Republican and Democratic Party appointees that could allow the Commission to move forward on more of the Biden administration’s communication policies.

The Senate voted 55 to 43 mostly along party lines.

In response to the Senate confirmation of Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission, NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said “NAB congratulates Anna Gomez on her confirmation to the Federal Communications Commission. Her wealth of experience in telecommunications policy making will help the FCC address the critical issues facing radio and television broadcasters. NAB looks forward to working with Ms. Gomez and a fully seated Commission to provide the regulatory certainty, modernization and flexibility that will enable local broadcasting to thrive and enhance our service to tens of millions of American every day."

Gomez’s confirmation will make it easier for the FCC to move forward on such topics as net neutrality rules and a reclassification of virtual MVPDs.

Once sworn in, Gomez will become the first Latina to serve on the commission since Gloria Tristani stepped down from the agency in 2001.