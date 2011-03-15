An-Mar Film Lab installs Nucoda Fuse for DI work

An-Mar Film Lab in Athens has installed Digital Vision’s entry-level Nucoda Fuse color-grading and finishing system as part of a strategy to contain costs during the country’s current economic downturn. The installation will allow the laboratory to diversify its operations by enabling color grading on material originating from digital cameras such as Canon D5, R3D and ALEXA as part of its processing services. Nucoda Fuse will also enable An-Mar Film Lab to provide its clients with 2K color grading on film-originated material.

The economic downturn in Greece has forced budget cuts for production companies across the country, and An-Mar Film Lab selected Nucoda Fuse partly because of its cost-effectiveness and comprehensive tool set that allows producers to stay within their budget limits.