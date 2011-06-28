Angenieux lenses capture royal wedding in 3-D

As an estimated 2 billion viewers watched the marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, three rigs with six Angenieux Optimo DP zooms recorded the event in 3-D for broadcast on BSkyB in the days that followed.

Three Element Technica Quasar rigs were mounted with three pairs ARRI Alexa cameras, two pairs of matching 16-42mm Optimo DPs and one pair of matching Angenieux Optimo DP 30-80mm lenses.

Production company On Sight provided the crew and equipment for the BSkyB royal wedding 3-D production, which was not broadcast live in 3-D. The 3-D material was edited and broadcast beginning Tuesday, May 3.

Robin Broomfield, 3-D operations and development manager for Sky, said they only had three camera positions to work with, so the use of side-by-side rigs was important to follow the action from a distance.

Sam Higham, facility manager of On Sight, said Sky 3-D wanted both the highest quality images with the flexibility to capture the widest variety of material during the event.

“For these reasons, and also because the time taken to change prime lenses would have meant the risk of missing an important moment, we chose 3-D-ready Angenieux Optimo DP matched zoom lenses,” he said. “The lenses allowed the operators to use multiple focal lengths, with the confidence the lenses would track perfectly for 3-D. The results were stunning.”

Visit online to view the On Sight 3-D footage.