Anevia Adds HEVC Capability to ViaMotion OTT System

PARIS—Anevia has added support for H.265 High Efficiency Video Coding to its ViaMotion multiscreen over-the-top video system. This support covers all OTT protocols including MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP).



Designed as a successor to the established H.264/MPEG-4 standard, HEVC offers up to twice the data compression ratio used in H.264 at the same level of video quality. HEVC can alternatively be used to provide substantially improved video quality at the same bit rate. It uses a range of powerful tools including more precise intra prediction, motion compensation and motion-vector prediction to achieve an encoding and decoding protocol which can be used for all standard-definition and high-definition video scanning resolutions currently in common use. HEVC is also designed to be compatible with future television distribution resolutions such as 4K and 8K ultra high-definition for viewing on compatible devices.



ViaMotion Plus handles the packaging, streaming and recording necessary for the preparation and network delivery of media streams to a range of targeted devices. ViaMotion Plus includes support for third-party encoders, content delivery networks and digital rights management systems.



