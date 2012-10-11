Andy Hurt Joins Front Porch Digital as VP of Product Management

LOUISVILLE, COLO.— Content storage management company Front Porch Digital has appointed Andy Hurt as vice president of product management. Front Porch Digital specializes in video archive, migration, and online video publishing, supplying solutions for file-based workflows. With the introduction of the LYNX platform, these solutions are moving to the cloud, enabling greater access, availability and security.



Based in Denver, Hurt will report to Chief Operating Officer Phil Jackson.



“With the introduction of the LYNX cloud-based platform, representing Front Porch Digital's largest R&D investment in more than a decade, it's a very exciting time to be joining the leadership team and helping to guide these products and solutions,” Hurt said. “I'm looking forward to helping build the vision, strategy and a comprehensive plan for establishing Front Porch Digital as the gold standard for cloud-based solutions.”



Hurt brings 12 years of qualifying experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as senior director of product development and delivery at Level (3) Communications, where he led product development for content delivery network (CDN), cloud origin storage and video transport products. He has also served as senior director of product solutions for First Data and general manager of product operations and finance at DISH Network.



He has an MBA in international management from the Fisher Graduate School of International Business at the Monterey Institute of International Studies and a bachelor's degree in Spanish from the University of Kansas.



“Front Porch Digital has made an aggressive shift to agile product development that delivers a real competitive advantage resulting from increased innovation and speed to market. As a long-time practitioner of this discipline, Andy will be an even more valuable member of our team," Jackson said. "Andy's depth of experience in product management for some of the cable and broadcast industry's biggest names makes him a perfect fit to lead the strategy for our cloud storage and online video delivery solutions. His background speaks for itself, including product leadership for the second largest direct-to-home platform in North America and the world's largest CDN, not to mention the world's largest broadcast video backhaul provider.”



Front Porch Digital's family of LYNX-based products and services includes LYNXdr, a secure cloud-based disaster recovery and long-term asset storage service for the media marketplace, from broadcast to government, and LYNXlocal, which simplifies connection to the cloud, delivers local content storage management capabilities and acts as a platform for cloud communications.



