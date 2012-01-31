AMWA releases AS-11 - MXF for contribution

The AMWA has ratified the Application Specification, AS-11: MXF for Contribution. The specification constrains MXF standards as a format that a post house can use to deliver HD or SD content to broadcasters as files rather than videotape.

AS-11 supports SD video encoded as D-10, 50Mb/s, and HD as AVC-Intra Class 100. Audio can be PCM, AC-3 or Dolby E. AS-11 allows for program segmentation and supports Descriptive Metadata with a minimal core metadata scheme. AS-11 is compatible with AS-03, MXF for Delivery.



The development of AS-11 meets the requirements of a group of UK broadcasters, the Digital Production Partnership, and includes BBC, ITV and Channel 4, with representation from other broadcasters and independent partners.

The group wanted a common file format for content delivery as it moves away from videotape for the delivery of programs from production companies. AS-03 met many of the requirements, but AS-11 adds support for AVC Intra 100, a codec it is believed will meet future needs for HD content, including 10-bit and Intra coding.

The specification can be downloaded from the AMWA web site.