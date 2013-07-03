AMV Taps Studer for Truck Upgrades

NEW YORK–All Mobile Video recently purchased Harman Studer Vista 9 and Vista 5 M3 digital mixing consoles for two of its broadcast trucks.

The Vista 9 is being installed in AMV’s “Revolution” truck to replace a Studer Vista 8. “Revolution” is a 53-foot double-expando trailer formerly known as “Resolution.” The Studer Vista 5 M3 is going into a 50-foot broadcast truck called “NYLA.” Both vehicles are being refurbished with the latest video and audio gear.

AMV is a long-time Studer customer, having purchased its first Vista 8 console eight years ago and was the first U.S. company to install a Studer console on a mobile truck. With the installation of Vista 9 in Revolution, the Vista 8 is being moved to one of AMV’s Manhattan sound stages.

AMV has done production for the MTV Video Music Awards, the Metropolitan Opera’s live-to-theater broadcasts, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and many other high-profile events.