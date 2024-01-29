AMG Inks CBS Affiliation Renewals

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has announced its broadcast television station division—Allen Media Broadcasting—has closed a new multi-year deal with CBS to retain its affiliation in five U.S. markets.

Allen Media Broadcasting owns five CBS-affiliated stations in Rochester, Minn. (KIMT), Chico, Calif. (KHSL), Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI), West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI), and Evansville, Ind. (WEVV).

Allen Media Group now owns/operates 28 ABC-CBS-FOX-NBC network affiliated broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets.

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with CBS network,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “CBS has been an outstanding partner to our five affiliate stations by delivering phenomenal programming across all genres—including entertainment, news, and highly-coveted sports to our viewers. We look forward to extending our partnership with CBS."