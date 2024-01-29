AMG Inks CBS Affiliation Renewals
The deal renewed CBS affiliations for Allen Media Broadcasting stations in five markets
LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has announced its broadcast television station division—Allen Media Broadcasting—has closed a new multi-year deal with CBS to retain its affiliation in five U.S. markets.
Allen Media Broadcasting owns five CBS-affiliated stations in Rochester, Minn. (KIMT), Chico, Calif. (KHSL), Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI), West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI), and Evansville, Ind. (WEVV).
Allen Media Group now owns/operates 28 ABC-CBS-FOX-NBC network affiliated broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets.
"We are delighted to continue our relationship with CBS network,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “CBS has been an outstanding partner to our five affiliate stations by delivering phenomenal programming across all genres—including entertainment, news, and highly-coveted sports to our viewers. We look forward to extending our partnership with CBS."
